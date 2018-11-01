Memphis Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony attracts young hopefuls

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis music of the past and present was celebrated at the 2018 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Thursday.
Ahead of the event, the Memphis Rock N Soul Museum hosted a youth symposium partnering with the Memphis Music Initiative.
The forum was moderated by iHeart Media executive Devin Steel.
Panelists included Memphis singing sensation Evvie McKinney, record producers James Dukes and Brandon Fletcher, Aretha Franklin’s grandson Jordan Franklin, and Ballet Memphis Director of Development Amelia Thompson.
They each shared words of wisdom for students hoping to break into the business.
"Follow your dreams, do what you love, trust in God, trust the process and never give up," said McKinney.
Franklin said he thinks a lot of people are focused on getting famous and not the craft of music and performing.
"I think that getting back to those roots is very important for this generation," said Franklin.
Fletcher advises hopefuls not to give up, to stay focused, and have thick skin.
“The people in the past didn’t want to be like the people in their past, they made way for their future. So if you want to honor the people in the past, make way for the future and believe in yourself,” said Dukes.
Dukes also encouraged students to believe in the people around them and in what they can do.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.