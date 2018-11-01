More than 168,000 Shelby County residents participated in early voting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thursday, Nov. 1 was the last day of early voting in Tennessee.
If you didn’t make it before polls closed, you will have to wait until election day to cast your ballot.
“Usually on the last day of early voting there are some lines,” said Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips.
WMC5 went to a handful of polling places Thursday. Some had lines that moved at a snail’s pace, others were brisk.
Everyone has their own reason for voting early, from made up minds to demanding jobs.
“I knew who I was voting for and how I was voting so I just wanted to go ahead and get it done,” said Brooke Prudhomme.
“Just to have the opportunity and the flexibility to come and work around our schedule, much appreciated,” said Danielle Tate.
“You wait until the last day -- excuses come up, so go ahead and get it in early so you have time to vote,” said Darius Hayes.
Shelby County leads the state in early voting numbers in this election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
The election commission says as of Wednesday, roughly 168,000 Shelby County residents have voted early. That’s compared to 217,000 in the presidential election in 2016 and 64,000 in the midterms of 2014.
Early voting in Shelby County gives voters a chance to cast a ballot at any of the more than a dozen precincts. But be mindful – that’s not how the process works on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
“On election day, there’s only one correct place for you to vote and make sure you are there,” Phillips said.
Phillips said she has seen elections with early voting is high and then on election day it’s slow, but she’s also seen elections with high voting across the board.
She said the commission is prepared for the volume on Tuesday.
The League of Women Voters has made it easy to see who is running in your local elections, find your polling place, and much more. Simply click here and enter your address.
