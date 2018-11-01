National Civil Rights Museum presents ‘I AM A CHILD – MEMPHIS’ digital photo gallery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum has announced the launch of I AM A CHILD – MEMPHIS, a digital photo gallery.
The digital gallery is intended to illustrate the hope, humanity and resilience in the fight for civil and human rights in America.
It was staged at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, the site where the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. took place.
The portfolio was developed by creative director Paola Mendoza in partnership with Families Belong Together and photographer Kisha Bari.
It symbolizes the perseverance and resistance against hatred in light of the continued separation of immigrant children from their parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and the recent threat to remove birthright citizenship.
To keep the focus on human rights infringement against immigrant children, Mendoza directed a photo shoot at the museum with descendants of the Memphis sanitation workers and children today to show the longstanding fight persists across generations.
The photos depict a diverse group of men and children holding I AM A MAN and I AM A CHILD signs that demand acknowledgement of their humanity and dignity.
With Families Belong Together, the initial I AM A CHILD photo shoot occurred in New York City on the steps of Immigration and Customs Enforcement building featuring children ages three to ten.
The museum will soon add the Memphis collection to its current I AM A CHILD photo exhibit.
For more information, visit iamachild.us
