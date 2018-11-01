Officials rank top vehicles for teens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released their recommendations on used vehicles for teens.
The institute said bigger and heavier vehicles are best and suggests teens avoid vehicles with too much horsepower.
At the top of the list is vehicles like the Volkwagen Passat, Ford Fusion, Subaru Legacy and Honda Accord.
All of the 115 recommended vehicles are midsize or larger and under $20,000.
