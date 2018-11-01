Rain & Thunderstorms Overnight

A cold front it entering the Mid-South tonight bringing periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe overnight but the chances are low.
TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms WIND: SW 5-15 LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: Showers WIND: NW 5-15 HIGH: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 5-10 LOW: 46
THIS WEEK: Rainfall begins tonight and will continue well into the day tomorrow. Showers are expected to exit the area by Thursday evening with a drier pattern developing Thursday night. Temperatures will fall through the day Thursday and will likely be in the lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows near 60 Monday night and near 50 Tuesday night. Wednesday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders