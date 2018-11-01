Rainy start to Thursday

As a cold front exits the area, we will have lingering rain this morning. Showers will be likely for the morning commute. Rain chances will drop down this afternoon, but a stray shower will still be possible. Temperatures are in the 60s now, but will drop to the mid 50s this afternoon as cold air move sin behind the front. It will be cloudy all day and night with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 80%. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 44.
FRIDAY: It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, but we will remain dry for most of the day. However, a few showers will be possible on Friday night. Highs will be around 60 degrees on Friday and evening lows will be in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry with some sunshine, but Sunday will feature a chance for showers and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will start climbing back to the upper 60s next week. There will be cloudy conditions and a slight chance for a shower on both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. Highs will start dropping down to the lower 60s by Wednesday.
