Shooters on run after 2 women shot overnight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two women were seriously injured in separate shootings overnight.
Within two hours, the women were shot on opposite sides of town.
The first happened near 10 p.m. Wednesday on Marechalneil Street, blocks away from Orange Mound Park.
Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available.
Two hours later near midnight, a woman was shot in Southeast Memphis. This happened on Carmen Cove, near Hacks Cross Road.
The woman shot there was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
Police were unable to find the gunman in either shooting.
Neither victim's identity has been revealed at this point.
