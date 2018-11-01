TBI: Hate crimes against people with disabilities on the rise in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Like most parents, Misty Dotson wants the best for her daughter.
"I want her to be treated as any other child. I don't want her treated differently,” said Dotson.
But she realizes the road ahead for her daughter, Emma Jean, won't be easy.
It's not easy for anyone living with Down Syndrome or any disability.
"It seems like people that are different, people tend to judge them quicker,” said Dotson.
Besides fewer education and employment opportunities, the Bureau of Justice Statistics says people with disabilities are twice as likely to be victims of violent crime, some of which are considered hate crimes.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation keeps track of all hate crimes in the state and releases a report every year.
This year’s report from TBI shows hate crimes are up 11 percent in Tennessee.
Eighteen percent of all hate crime victims were targeted because of a real or perceived disability.
That's six times higher than the previous year.
"It just boils down to lack of education,” said Dotson.
Dotson said society needs to open its arms wider to people with disabilities.
That’s why she works with the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South, to make life better for her daughter and others.
“Have a little compassion,” said Dotson. “We’re all different. That doesn’t make us unlikable or unlovable.”
