Tornado sirens falsely sound for 2nd straight morning

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis were woken up to tornado sirens for a second day in a row...but again there was no threat.
A tornado siren malfunctioned Wednesday around 5 a.m. near White Station Elementary School.
Thursday, the siren went off at the same time.
There was no tornado warning in effect either day.
Lieutenant Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department told WMC Action News 5 the Office of Emergency Management manually controls the siren and spent the day Wednesday running tests to see why the siren sounded a false alarm.
It's unclear what is causing the continued issue.
