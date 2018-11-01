Turkey calls for Saudi cooperation into Khashoggi probe

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb reacts to journalists as he boards a plane to leave Turkey, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct, 31, 2018. A top Turkish prosecutor said Wednesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and that his body was dismembered before being disposed of. A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan's office also said that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth.(DHA via AP)