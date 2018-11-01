UofM gets $5 million contract with the Memphis Aquifer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis has landed a five-year $5 million-dollar deal concerning water quality issues with the Memphis Aquifer.
“The University of Memphis is very fortunate to receive a $5 million contract to perform pivotal research for future generations of Memphians in order to protect our drinking water,” said UofM President M, David Rudd.
The Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research (CAESER) is expected to collaborate with other schools on the project.
Above the Memphis Aquifer is a clay layer that protects our drinking water from pollution.
Breaches or “but gaps” were found and CAESER was assigned to find more.
“Memphis is fortunate to have great quality and very affordable drinking water. We need to do whatever we can to protect this invaluable resource,” said Jerry Collins, past president of MLGW.
CARESER will also investigate subsurface mapping of the aquifer and determining how water use patterns effect groundwater contamination around the breaches.
