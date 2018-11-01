73 years after death, Memphis-born WWII soldier to return home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A soldier killed in World War II, identified more than 70 years after his death, was a Memphis native.
U.S. Army Air Force Second Lieutenant Martin O’Callaghan, Jr. was killed during a mission as a pilot over Maribor, Yugoslavia in 1945 when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire. He was 22 years old at the time of the crash.
The remains were discovered in July 1947 and exhumed in 1948, but the remains were unidentifiable.
O'Callaghan was then buried at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Italy.
Last year, DNA analysis and other evidence was used to positively identify the remains as O'Callaghan.
“Marty was a Christian Brothers High School graduate, Memphis native and World War II hero,” Tennessee Governor BillHaslam said. “As a courageous pilot he served his country and as a state we pause to welcome him home.”
O'Callaghan's sister Claire Johnson waited years to see her brother brought home. She was alive to hear the news that his body was identified, but Claire passed away months before his body was returned home.
O'Callaghan's remains will be brought back to Memphis this weekend, with a memorial service on Monday at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Haslam declared Monday, November 5 as a day of mourning in O'Callaghan's honor.
