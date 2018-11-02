Breakdown: Why do we fall back?

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Have you ever wondered why we fall back? The reason behind the extra hour is to adjust the daylight hours to be more usable when most of us are awake. It is meant to increase the amount of daylight we see in the morning.
Daylight saving time started during World War I in Austria and Germany in 1916 as a mean to conserve coal. Not too long after, most of Europe decided to implement Daylight saving.
Daylight saving time was able to be implemented smoothly do to Greenwich Mean Time. This time was established because before GMT, different places had different time and there was a need to establish one clock so that railroad companies could have uniform times for all passengers.
One of the main reasons for Daylight Saving was to save energy but studies show that this is not the case. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that daylight saving wasn’t saving energy.
The NBER found that the energy that was being saved at night was counteractive because more energy was being used during the darker winter mornings. Studies also showed that fuel cost increased because the extra hours encouraged people to travel and us the extra hours. On the other hand, the NBER found that more daylight meant more outside play-time for kids.
Not everyone agrees that Daylight Saving is better. Some argue that farmers that already start early now have to operate in the dark. Some feel like the change was made for retailers, having more daylight after work, making more prone to shopping.
