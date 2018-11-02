Change your smoke alarm batteries when changing your clock this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - This weekend, we will all be turning our clocks back as part of Daylight saving time.
Public safety officials say it’s also a good time to remind people to take steps to protect their families from fire injuries.
Memphis Fire Department recommends you change the batteries in your smoke alarms whenever the time changes.
Properly working smoke detectors are the first line of defense in a fire.
City of Memphis residents may apply for a FREE smoke alarm by contacting the Fire Museum of Memphis or by completing an application online.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.