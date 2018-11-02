Emotional testimony ongoing as Wilbourn trial continues

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After a difficult day of testimony in the trial of Tremaine Wilbourn, the man accused of killing Memphis police officer Sean Bolton in 2015 will be back in court Friday.
More police officers are expected to take the stand on day three.
At times, some choked back tears as they relived the night of August 1, 2015. Officer Jermaine Simpson told the jury he was supposed to work with Officer Bolton the night of his death. Instead, he responded to the fatal scene.
Simpson was one of many who performed CPR on Bolton before paramedics arrived.
Bolton's attempt to call for help before his death sent one nearby officer racing to find the injured officer.
"I got the stretcher out of the back," Simpson said. "A paramedic pulled me to the side and said he was pretty much gone."
Another officer testified that Bolton was able to partially radio in his badge number.
Later, a carjacking victim identified Wilbourn the same night of Bolton's death, quoting Wilbourn as saying, "I need your car, I just shot an officer."
