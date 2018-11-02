Expect Some Sun Tomorrow & A Look Ahead To More Rain

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and high temperatures near 70 with overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 60s with lows near 50. Wednesday will become mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s.