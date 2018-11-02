Expect Some Sun Tomorrow & A Look Ahead To More Rain

Cool dry air will make its way into the Mid-South overnight but don’t put the umbrella away because there’s more rain in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Cloudy WIND: NW 5-10 LOW: 45
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: W 5 HIGH: 59
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 44
Clouds linger overnight along with a very slight chance of a stray shower and drizzle. There will be some sunshine to start the day tomorrow but clouds will return during the afternoon. A weak disturbance will also bring a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening followed by clearing skies late Friday night.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and high temperatures near 70 with overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 60s with lows near 50. Wednesday will become mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s.
