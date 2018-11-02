A few showers and storms later today

We are starting off the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the lower 40s. However, cloud cover will build back in this afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms will start by late afternoon and rain will be possible through early evening. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 50s. Clouds will gradually clear out overnight and lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% early. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 44.
WEEKEND: We will have a nice Fall day on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will build in on Saturday night, so we won’t have much sun on Sunday. There will also be a slight chance for a shower by the morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. High temperatures will stay in the mid 60s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will start climbing back to near 70 at the start of next week. A cold front will push into the area late Monday into early Tuesday and give us a chance for thunderstorms. Monday will start off dry, but rain will arrive after 5 p.m. A few strong storms are possible with gusty winds being the main threat. Highs will drop to the lower 60s behind the front.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB