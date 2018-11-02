A few spotty showers this afternoon

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, especially in eastern Arkansas. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: 20% of a shower early. Decreasing clouds late. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 42.
WEEKEND: Expect a nice Fall day on Saturday with sunshine along with some passing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will build in on Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and somewhat cooler with a band of showers moving through during the day. High temperatures will only hit the low 60s Sunday.
MONDAY EVENING/NIGHT SEVERE THREAT: High temperatures will start climbing back to near 70 at the start of next week. A cold front will push into the area late Monday into early Tuesday and give us a chance for thunderstorms, some which may be severe. It’s too early for details, so check back this weekend for updates as new data comes in.
ELECTION DAY: Rain and storms should be over by early Tuesday morning. Highs will drop to the lower 60s behind the front.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5