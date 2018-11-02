5 Great Things: St. Jude holds toy auction for patients

Students at St. Benedict at Auburndale are getting hands-on training as they learn to pilot drones and things that'll prepare them for a career in technology across many fields once they graduate. The school set up a drone studio last year for students to create and code drones for competition. Brandon Turk of MidSouth Aerials set up a partnership with WozU an online technology education platform created by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. Students can eventually earn their drone license, proving the sky really is the limit.