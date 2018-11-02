5 Great Things: St. Jude holds toy auction for patients

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Now that Halloween is past and the scary part’s over -- it’s time for nothing but treats and 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Students at St. Benedict at Auburndale are getting hands-on training as they learn to pilot drones and things that'll prepare them for a career in technology across many fields once they graduate. The school set up a drone studio last year for students to create and code drones for competition. Brandon Turk of MidSouth Aerials set up a partnership with WozU an online technology education platform created by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. Students can eventually earn their drone license, proving the sky really is the limit.
Christmas came early for patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a toy auction. The paddles and toys were real but the money they spent is pretend. It's all made possible by charitable partners with the National Auctioneers Association. From Legos to Barbie cars, there were toys for all ages.
73 years after death, the remains of Memphis-born WWII pilot are being brought back to Memphis. U.S. Army Air Force Second Lieutenant Martin O'Callaghan, Jr., was killed during a mission as a pilot over Maribor, Yugoslavia in 1945 when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire. Last year, DNA analysis and other evidence was used to positively identify the remains as O'Callaghan. A memorial service will be held on November 5th at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Tennesssee Governor Bill Haslam declared that day as a day of mourning in O'Callaghan's honor.
For the fourth year in a row, Germantown Municipal School District has the highest ACT scores in the state. The district posted a 25.9 average, Collierville’s average score was 25.1, followed by Bartlett with a 21.2 average.
Shelby County local leaders were featured on MSNBC’s "All In With Chris Hayes, featuring eight of the 20 women who won election to local or statewide offices in the county this past August. It was part of a larger look at the entry into politics by more and more women, particularly women of color.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.