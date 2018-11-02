Kroger to introduce digital ‘smart shelves’

(WMC) - Kroger smart shelves might be coming to a store near you. Kroger officials told Business Insider during an interview that they plan to open 200 stores with “Kroger EDGE” technology by the end of this year.
The company’s aim to go paperless is a part of its Zero Hunger Zero Waste plan.
The 2018 substantiality report states, “Our digital efforts are all about making things easier for our customers and providing personal, affordable and exclusive options that fit their needs.”
Kroger’s energy reduction push saved more than 135 million kilowatt hours in 2017. The new innovative technology is set to run on renewable energy sources.
The smart shelves will also contain features including nutritional information, video ads, promotions, and instant price changes.
