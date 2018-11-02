Man charged with attempted murder tried to ram officer into concrete wall, police say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police said he tried to kill an officer by driving him into a concrete barrier this weekend.
According to a police affidavit, police tried to pull over Jerry Moore early Sunday morning on I-40 when he refused to get out of the car.
Moore, 29, was wanted for motor vehicle burglary.
Police said when Moore didn't leave his car, an officer opened the driver's side door and tried to pull him out when Moore crossed four lanes of traffic with the officer still in his car and headed toward a concrete barrier.
The officer let go as Moore drove from the scene.
Moore was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, possessing a handgun as a felon, and motor vehicle burglary.
