Maryland high school football players accused of violent, sexual hazing with broomstick

DAMASCUS, MD - (WJLA/CNN) - Authorities in Maryland are investigating following accusations of violent hazing at a high school.
Police say the incident took place in a men's locker room on Halloween day and involved the use of a wooden broomstick in a sexual manner on members of the JV football team.
Montgomery county police cruisers parked outside Damascus High School following reports of extreme hazing on the JV football team.
Officials say it happened yesterday afternoon in a locker room and involved the use of a wooden broom stick.
Police took at least one of the accused hazers in for questioning.
"I think they should get charges. I think that the victims should be helped in any way they can and I think the people who did it should be charged, which I hope they do," said Dylan Jenkins, a student at the school.
Damascus' principal sent an email to parents, calling the allegations "upsetting and unacceptable."
He stressed, however, that the varsity squad does not appear to have been involved.
Last week local media featured Damascus' varsity team after it set a new state record for most consecutive high school football wins.
Football is king in the rural town of 15,000 and talk of violent hazing is raising eyebrows.
"When I was a freshman, freshman hell week was still a thing here and it used to be they would draw something on the football player. The hazing thing was like the lowest person who wasn't sure if they wanted to stay in football would get it, said student, William Floyd.
Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.