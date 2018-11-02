Memphis BBQ queen announces Netflix film casting call Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The celebrity chef, author, former Food Network host and Bravo reality television star has been tapped by Netflix to cast a barbecue-themed feature film called Uncorked, which will be filmed entirely in Memphis.
The film stars Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance of the films Hamburger Hill and The Hunt for Red October. He was most recently lauded for his performance playing Johnnie Cochran in the TV mini-series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Actress and comedienne Niecy Nash will co-star in the movie. Nash is known for her roles in the home and garden show Clean House, the comedy Reno 911, and most recently, the hit TV series Claws.
Producer Prentiss Penny of HBO’s Insecure TV series is producing the film, which is about a generational barbecue patriarch whose son wants to break away from the family barbecue business to become a sommelier. The film will walk the audience through the journey of family, love, conflict and good eating.
Neely is casting actors and actresses to appear in the film at a casting call Monday, November 5, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Hattiloo Theatre located at 37 South Cooper Street.
Be sure to email the casting agent at uncorkedcastingmemphis@gmail.com.
