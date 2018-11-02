Memphis community to honor synagogue victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Funeral services continued Thursday for the 11 worshippers killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Friday evening, the Memphis community will honor those victims.
Temple Israel is inviting the community to join them as they dedicate this week's Shabbat evening to all victims of hate and senseless violence.
Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that," Temple Israel's CommUnity Shabbat happens Friday night from 6 to 7:15.
Defense attorneys for Robert Bowers entered a plea of not guilty on federal charges for the massacre and requested a jury trial.
Bowers, 46, walked into court in wrist, waist and ankle restraints Thursday, with a large bandage on his left arm.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shootout with police and was released from the hospital days later.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.