Memphis community to honor synagogue victims
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 2, 2018 at 5:43 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 5:44 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Funeral services continued Thursday for the 11 worshippers killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Friday evening, the Memphis community will honor those victims.

Temple Israel is inviting the community to join them as they dedicate this week's Shabbat evening to all victims of hate and senseless violence.

Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that," Temple Israel's CommUnity Shabbat happens Friday night from 6 to 7:15.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Bower is accused of opening fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27 during a baby naming ceremony. (Source: Pennslyvania Department of Transportation/CNN)

Defense attorneys for Robert Bowers entered a plea of not guilty on federal charges for the massacre and requested a jury trial.

Bowers, 46, walked into court in wrist, waist and ankle restraints Thursday, with a large bandage on his left arm.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shootout with police and was released from the hospital days later.

