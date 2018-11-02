Mid-South sailor re-enlists at Memphis' historic Stax recording studio

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It was a special ceremony for a Mid-South sailor last month at Stax Museum of American South Music in Memphis.
Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Brian Jones re-enlisted in the Navy Oct. 18 at the historic recording studio. Lieutenant James Barksdale administered the oath of enlistment.
Jones currently serves at the Navy Operational Support Center in Millington as the command career counselor, supporting active duty and reserve personnel. He’s a native of Atoka and a 2005 graduate of Brighton High School.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.