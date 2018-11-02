More pet owners turning to cutting-edge pain relief methods

“Acupuncture uses the nervous system to make things better," Dr. Mitchener said. "You put a pin in the body, its picked up by the nervous system, where the pin is placed goes to the central nervous system. The central nervous system processes that information and then responds to quiet down the pain, to remove the muscle spasm, to improve the circulation. If the heart rate is too fast, it slows the heart rate. If there’s a seizure, it quiets the seizure. If there’s anxiety, it relieves the anxiety. So it works by using what’s in charge of the body, to make the body better.”