NCAA overturns Ole Miss’ unofficial visit penalty

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Ole Miss can claim one small victory against the NCAA.
An NCAA appeals committee overturned the penalty limiting Ole Miss to bring a recruit on campus for an unofficial visit just once a year. The penalty was part of the decision handed down last year by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions for recruiting violations committed by the Rebels. However, the football team’s 2018 bowl ban still stands. The NCAA’s case against Ole Miss, which began in 2012, has now concluded.
A letter released Thursday by Ole Miss signed by university chancellor Jeffrey Vitter and athletic director Ross Bjork was critical of the NCAA’s enforcement model.
In the letter, Vitter and Bjork say, “This ordeal is now over. Our attention must now be on the present and the future of our football program, and we are calling on the Ole Miss family to help finish this season strong. With the freedom to recruit and promote all that the University of Mississippi has to offer, Coach Luke and his staff will keep building on the momentum we have in our program.”
The letter can be read in its entirety here.
