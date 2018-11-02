Pepsi expands healthy snacks into its brand

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Pepsi Company is adding some nutritional goodies to its brand.
IMAG!NE was developed as part of the company's "Performance with a Purpose" project to broaden healthy snacking choices.
“We know that parents today have a hard time finding snack options for their kids that not only taste great, but also deliver positive nutrition like protein or calcium,” says IMAG!NE senior marketing director Sarah Guzman said in a statement.
The new snack line’s two products, Yogurt Crisps and Cheese Stars, are both Non-GMO and offer four grams of protein per serving. Cheese Stars come in parmesan and white cheddar, while Yogurt Crisps available in mixed berry and apple cinnamon.
The snacks are now in stores and are at a retail price of about $3.49.
