Residents fight to keep truck terminal out of neighborhood

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An effort to move hundreds of 18-wheelers into an Oakhaven neighborhood has some people up in arms.
Plans are in the works to put a trucking terminal near a residential nationhood in the airport area.
The move could put an $8 million investment for one non-profit at risk.
The Land Use Control Board rejected the trucking freight company Saia's plans to move into the Oakhaven neighborhood earlier this month.
Now, they're appealing that decision to the full city council.
Saia has made adjustments to move into the light industrial zoned area, but some neighbors say that's not enough.
Proteon Paulk, 72, found her dream home in this Oakhaven neighborhood 25 years ago.
“And I thought I'd love to live there and grow old there,” Paulk said.
But a possible new neighbor is looking to move in just across the street.
Saia Freight wants to take over 60 acres near Raines and Tchulaholma Roads, creating a 24/7 trucking terminal with a 30,000 square foot shop building for maintenance for hundreds of trucks.
“It's also a deathtrap for us if they move here,” Paulk said. “The pollution we'll be exposed to is going to be so horrible.”
Paulk is worried about the exhaust from the trucks. Habitat for Humanity is worried about their investment into this Oakhaven neighborhood. “It's going to be just across the street here and that light and that noise is just going to flood this whole neighborhood,” said Steve Herrington from Habitat with Humanity.
The nonprofit has invested $8 million into the more than 60 homes they've built there. “We're concerned about property values falling,” Herrington said. “A lot of our homeowners, this is how they build wealth. They're first time homeowners that wouldn't have a chance for homeownership if it wasn't for habitat.”
But Paulk doesn't want an agreement.
“Memphis is full of vacancies of all kinds,” Paulk said.
She wants Saia to find another home or stay right where they are, six miles away on Millbranch.
Paulk is convinced Saia wants to move into the area to be closer to Amazon headquarters which is two miles away.
However, Saia would not confirm that.
We’re being told Saia will make their appeal to the full city council on December 4.
