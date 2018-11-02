Residents turn to city officials to remove junked tires from side of the road

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Residents demand answers after more than 100 trashed tires were dumped on the side of the road.
So far, 107 tires have been counted in front of the Fox Hollow Apartments, each of them stacked up neatly against the fence.
"It's very insulting .. to me and all the rest of the residents over here, because a lot of us, we work hard and we don't want to come here to this," said resident Ernest Beasley.
Patricia Rogers, a community activist, said she did not see the tires on Sunday when she went to her nearby church.
"On Monday, I drove down Winchester Road. I was shocked. I made a u-turn and came back and took some photos," said Rogers.
The tires appear to be junk tires not suitable to put on vehicles.
"I don't want to see that. It brings the community down, said Beasley.
Memphis has a problem with people dumping tires, but it is usually never this many tires
They are thrown in more isolated areas and almost never stacked neatly.
This is considered illegal dumping.
"I wish the city would come out and do something about it. I wish whoever is doing it would stop," said Beasley
Rogers said she contacted the city.
Code enforcement is aware of the problem and the state has also been contacted to help in the investigation to find out who dumped the tires.
If the city has to remove the tires then the people responsible will have to pay the cost if they are found.
