Senate race could lead to runoff in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mississippi voters will choose between three candidates to replace retired Senator Thad Cochran on Election Day.
Chris McDaniel is one of the republicans locked in a 3-way special race for Cochran’s Senate seat.
"I have a record. I'm strong and I promise you I will fight. Trump needs people to help him build that wall," said McDaniel.
McDaniel campaigned Thursday night in Desoto County.
Democrat Mike Espy, former congressman and agriculture commissioner under Bill Clinton, was in Desoto County Friday.
He said he knows his appeal to voters must be universal.
"I cannot win with black votes alone we've got to have votes with independents and republicans. People know I'm a democrat but I'm a small independent. I don't care about your party," said Espy.
Last month, in a Southaven rally, President Trump endorsed Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith for the seat.
She was appointed to the position earlier this year by Governor Phil Bryant.
"It is just a serious time that civility has left the room where politics are concerned," said Hyde-Smith.
An NBC news poll from October showed Hyde-Smith with 38 percent of the vote, followed by Espy at 29 percent and McDaniel at 15 percent.
Another 15 percent of Mississippians were undecided.
Political analysts said the race is likely headed for a runoff, which would be between the top 2 with the most on election night.
