Shelby County’s female African-American leaders featured on MSNBC

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County local leaders were featured on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.”
The county received recognition for the number of African-American women recently elected to office.
Eight of the 20 women who won election to local or statewide offices in the county this past August.
It was part of a larger look at the entry into politics by more and more women, particularly women of color.
The group discussed sprinkling what they called "Black Girl Magic" into politics, and credited their election with relentlessly hitting the streets to get their messages out.
"We galvanized young people and we went to the street," TN District 91 State Rep. Elect London Lamar said. "We went back to our old community roots; we talked to people. When you give us strong, qualified black candidates, we will turn out to the polls and vote."
They also added that they hope to serve as inspiration to anyone who wants to get involved in politics.
Click here to watch the interview.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.