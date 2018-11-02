Tigers get one more tuneup before season opener

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are getting ready for their final dress rehearsal before tipping off the season next week.
The Tigers host Christian Brothers University at FedExForum on Friday for an exhibition.
Memphis is coming off a 120-66 exhibition win over LeMoyne-Owen, but Penny said there are definitely improvements to make.
“This exhibition game we want to play better defense,” Hardaway said. “I know we scored a 120 points and they only scored 66. We just saw a lot of things on tape where we were being too sloppy and too nonchalant in areas where we should have been more attentive. Defensively we want to be sharper. Offensively we didn’t execute as well as I wanted them to. Got a lot of fastbreak points. You’re not always going to get that. We’re probably not going to get fastbreak points the way CBU gets everybody back in transition. We’re going to have to execute more.”
Tip off for the U of M-CBU matchup is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers will once again be without forward Mike Parks, who’s dealing with a back injury.Freshman wing David Wingett should be available after missing the first exhibition with a concussion.
