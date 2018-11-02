Tigers get one more tuneup before season opener

“This exhibition game we want to play better defense,” Hardaway said. “I know we scored a 120 points and they only scored 66. We just saw a lot of things on tape where we were being too sloppy and too nonchalant in areas where we should have been more attentive. Defensively we want to be sharper. Offensively we didn’t execute as well as I wanted them to. Got a lot of fastbreak points. You’re not always going to get that. We’re probably not going to get fastbreak points the way CBU gets everybody back in transition. We’re going to have to execute more.”