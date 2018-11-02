Top recruit lists Memphis in top 5 schools

By Jarvis Greer | November 2, 2018 at 7:02 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 7:02 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team continues to be in the running for top national talent.

Rejean “Boogie” Ellis, ranked as a top 35 prospect by 24/7 Sports, included Memphis among his top 5 schools on his Twitter account.

The others are Duke, USC, North Carolina, and San Diego State.

Ellis is a 6′2″ combo guard from Mission Bay, California.

USA TODAY reports Boogie is a “scoring guard with crafty ball-handling skills and marksman-like accuracy all over the floor which makes him virtually unguardable.”

Ellis took an unofficial visit to the U of M for Memphis Madness October 4, and has also visited Chapel Hill and Durham.

Ellis told 24/7 he’ll make his decision November 9.

