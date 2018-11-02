Top recruit lists Memphis in top 5 schools

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers basketball team continues to be in the running for top national talent.
Rejean “Boogie” Ellis, ranked as a top 35 prospect by 24/7 Sports, included Memphis among his top 5 schools on his Twitter account.
The others are Duke, USC, North Carolina, and San Diego State.
Ellis is a 6′2″ combo guard from Mission Bay, California.
USA TODAY reports Boogie is a “scoring guard with crafty ball-handling skills and marksman-like accuracy all over the floor which makes him virtually unguardable.”
Ellis took an unofficial visit to the U of M for Memphis Madness October 4, and has also visited Chapel Hill and Durham.
Ellis told 24/7 he’ll make his decision November 9.
