West Memphis voters will choose new mayor after 20 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - 6 candidates are running to replace West Memphis Mayor Bill Johnson.
Resident Jessica Lovell wasn't aware so many were on the ballot.
“I don’t know who to vote for now, that’s kind of surprising,” said Lovell.
Mike Ford is a West Memphis realtor and part of the Eastern Arkansas Realtors Association.
The group helped organize a standing room only debate in mid-October.
Ford was out of town but talked to us Friday via Facetime.
“I believe and our association believes this is certainly the most critical election in a quarter of a century for West Memphis and Crittenden county,” said Ford.
Key issues for voters are crime and blight.
Ford said the city’s image needs a face-lift.
"We need to re-brand ourselves people need to see West Memphis as a progressive place to live and raise their family," said Ford.
The field of candidates includes 2 longtime city council members, Ramona Taylor and Marco McClendon
Wayne Croom is a first term council member.
Eric Johnson is a police officer and first responder.
Lorenzo Parker is head of the city’s park’s division.
Fred Leonard is a local insurance agent.
It is likely there will be a runoff in this election.
To avoid a runoff, the top candidate would need 44 percent of the vote and with so many candidates that doesn’t appear likely.
The secretary of state’s office lists the runoff date as Dec 4.
