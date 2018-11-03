Australian filmmakers create movie about Memphis artist

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A genuine Memphis music story told by a pair of musically passionate Australian filmmakers has its world premiere at the Indie Memphis Film Festival on Saturday afternoon.
If you're a fan of Van Duren, the incredibly gifted Memphis musician and composer, you'll want to come see the film titled "WAITING: The Van Duren Story."
Aussie musician Wade Jackson and band manager Greg Carey became enamored by an album Van Duran recorded 40 years ago and wondered why the talented recording artist has yet to make it big.
They decided to make a documentary about Van Duren and his music that has taken them to LA, Connecticut, New York, Nashville, Bogota, Columbia, Tokyo, and ultimately Memphis.
"It was really the passion of the music that drove us to tell this story,” said filmmaker Greg Carey. “The way it really happened, Joe, we became like private investigators. Every bit of information we could find out about Van we thought was a victory."
The film debuts Saturday at 1 p.m. at Playhouse on the Square.
Sources say there will be a surprise for Van Duren’s many Memphis fans after the film’s credit roll.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.