Curry, Durant lead the way in Warriors' 7th straight win

"Our fourth-quarter defense was tremendous, everybody flying to the ball. I thought Draymond set the tone," Kerr said. "I'm not sure if I've seen Draymond play better since I've been here than what he's doing right now. His defense has always been fantastic, but he's taking such good care of the ball. He had a couple turnovers tonight but over the course of the last few weeks, just the decision-making, the poise, the ability to play through adversity, he knows how much we need him. He's lifting everybody else up. It's been really fun to watch him play."