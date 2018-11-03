Friday Football Fever: Week 12 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 12 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 12:
Collierville lost to Whitehaven 7-40 and Gibson County lost to Fairley 6-36.
Highlights:
Lausanne beat Goodpasture 62-28 and Crockett County beat Craigmont 48-12.
Highlights:
Arlington fell to Germantown 14-51 and White Station lost to Houston 19-34.
Highlights:
Fayette-Ware High 0 @ Haywood 35
Westwood 14 @ Lake County 60
South Fulton 14 @ Freedom Prep 67
Southwind 21 @ Clarksville 21 OT
Trezevant 7 @ Milan 20
MASE 6 @ Greenfield 42
East High 0 @ Dyersburg 63
Munford 14 @ Henry County 42
West Carroll 47 @ Hillcrest 28
Covington 49 @ Melrose 6
Ripley 31 @ Millington 21
Trinity Christian 19 @ Mitchell 15
MAHS 0 @ Peabody 42
McNairy Central 22 @ Raleigh Egypt 7
Dyer county 13 @ Ridgeway 41
Douglass 13 @ Union City 49
South Gibson 20 @ Wooddale 18
