Friday Football Fever: Week 12 Scores and Highlights

By Sudu Upadhyay and Jarvis Greer | November 2, 2018 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 10:58 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 12 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 12:

Collierville lost to Whitehaven 7-40 and Gibson County lost to Fairley 6-36.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever - Week 12

Lausanne beat Goodpasture 62-28 and Crockett County beat Craigmont 48-12.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever - Week 12

Arlington fell to Germantown 14-51 and White Station lost to Houston 19-34.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever - Week 12

Final Scores:

Fayette-Ware High 0 @ Haywood 35

Westwood 14 @ Lake County 60

South Fulton 14 @ Freedom Prep 67

Southwind 21 @ Clarksville 21 OT

Trezevant 7 @ Milan 20

MASE 6 @ Greenfield 42

East High 0 @ Dyersburg 63

Munford 14 @ Henry County 42

West Carroll 47 @ Hillcrest 28

Covington 49 @ Melrose 6

Ripley 31 @ Millington 21

Trinity Christian 19 @ Mitchell 15

MAHS 0 @ Peabody 42

McNairy Central 22 @ Raleigh Egypt 7

Dyer county 13 @ Ridgeway 41

Douglass 13 @ Union City 49

South Gibson 20 @ Wooddale 18

