Local synagogue remembers lives lost to hate crimes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - People of all faiths came to Temple Israel to worship Friday on the eve of the one week anniversary of Pittsburgh synagogue attack.
Rabbi Micah Greenstein said Muslims chose to pray there instead of the mosques, so they could be with the Jewish community at services.
13 candles were lit in honor of the 13 lives lost in hate crimes in the past week and a half.
Those lives include the 2 black people shot at a Kroger in Kentucky and the 11 people shot to death worshiping at a service similar to this one.
“Hate harms the soul and love unites souls,” said Greenstein.
The Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh has real ties to people who now call Memphis home.
Sarah Lin grew up in that Pittsburgh synagogue and her family still attends.
It's where she and her husband went for her daughter's naming ceremony.
She said her father takes her two nephews there every Saturday for Sabath worship.
"It was just the luck of the draw there was no tot service going on last weekend and that's why they weren't there," said Lin.
Her father, Tony, said he thinks back to that day and being in there.
He said, "I've seen those brothers. I've seen them multiple times when we went there."
The Lin family lit the ceremonial candles.
Last Saturday's tragedy won't change how this Memphis synagogue worships.
“A synagogue must never turn into a bunker. This is a safe place,” said Greenstein.
They will continue with the same security plan and pray for healing as their faith calls them to do.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.