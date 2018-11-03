Many women ran for office, will they win in record numbers?

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, Women's March demonstrators walk past the White House in Washington. Gender politics have been the defining issue of this election cycle, beginning with the mobilization by women against the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. But it is not yet clear whether the glass will crack or shatter on Election Day 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By JUANA SUMMERS | November 3, 2018 at 12:03 AM CDT - Updated November 3 at 12:03 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gender politics have been a defining issue of this election cycle, beginning with the mobilization by many women against the election victory and inauguration of President Donald Trump.

More women than ever before won major party primaries for Congress and governor this year, giving women the chance to significantly increase their numbers in office. They are donating more money to political campaigns, too, and they're now firmly established as a major force.

Polls suggest Democratic women are very enthusiastic about voting in next Tuesday's election. But Republican women say they, too, can lay claim to a share of the energy currently percolating, particularly when it comes to the fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation.

In this Oct. 15, 2018 photo, Virginia Congressman Dave Brat, R-Va., left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger, right, after a debate at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Va. The path to power in the House runs through a few dozen districts in Tuesday’s election, with Republicans defending their majority and Democrats looking to gain 23 seats they would need to win control. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif, center, marches in the Women's March as they walk to the White House from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Gender politics have been the defining issue of this election cycle, beginning with the mobilization by women against the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. But it is not yet clear whether the glass will crack or shatter on Election Day 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, left, and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin during the WOMEN FOR TAMMY rally at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis., Friday Nov. 2, 2018. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
