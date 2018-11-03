Police arrest four suspects in connection with crime spree

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Friday, Memphis police arrested four suspects responsible for robberies in multiple neighborhoods.
It began around 7:30 a.m. on Olive Avenue, which is right in front of AB Hill Elementary.
Police said a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim demanding her money and keys.
He took her keys and took off in in her 2007 silver Mazda.
Just over an hour and a half later, another victim was approached by three males wearing bandanas over their face on Peabody Avenue.
The victim was robbed.
They took off were on Tutwiler fifteen minutes later.
Two of them, armed with a handgun, robbed a man of his keys and wallet.
Six minutes later, the suspects were on Maury Street.
They approached another victim, took his backpack and fire shots at him but he was not hit.
Lonnie Wilson, a nearby neighbor, said the victim lives a street over and was walking.
"That's very scary actually since its very close to home," said Wilson.
Police spotted the silver Mazda nearby and followed it.
The driver refused to stop driving and continued on Chelsea Avenue into North Main station.
The pursuit ended at FedEx Forum.
Later, officers spotted the Mazda at McKeller and Castex Street.
The suspects were seen running down the railroad tracks.
Three juveniles and an adult were taken into custody.
All of the crimes happened at intersections where a getaway would be easier.
Police said the four suspects are only detained, they have not been charged.
The investigation is ongoing.
