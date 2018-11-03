Rain chances increasing and Monday storms

MONDAY: Is a first alert weather day as we could see some strong to severe storms as a cold front and area of low pressure pushes into the Mid-South Monday evening. Some storms could produce strong winds, hail, and even isolated tornadoes are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under an enhanced risk for severe storms. The timing at this point appears to be Monday night through early Tuesday. Severe weather safety plans should be in place for Monday in case a strong storm moves into your area. Highs on Monday will reach the lower 70s while lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain will exit early Tuesday and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.