Rain chances increasing and Monday storms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Today has been a decent day for out door activities as we stayed dry, rain chances will go up on Sunday and strong storms are possible for the start of next week.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight, as skies turn mostly cloudy, lows temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with breezy southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. There could be a few showers tonight and rain likely on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Low: 55.
SUNDAY: Sunday will feature showers off and on through the morning and then becoming more scattered by the afternoon. A cold front will approach and be the culprit for the wet weather and with the clouds and showers, highs will only top out in the lower 60s. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 15 mph. We will see the rain tapper off by Sunday evening and lows will dip into the lower to middle 50s again overnight.
MONDAY: Is a first alert weather day as we could see some strong to severe storms as a cold front and area of low pressure pushes into the Mid-South Monday evening. Some storms could produce strong winds, hail, and even isolated tornadoes are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under an enhanced risk for severe storms. The timing at this point appears to be Monday night through early Tuesday. Severe weather safety plans should be in place for Monday in case a strong storm moves into your area. Highs on Monday will reach the lower 70s while lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain will exit early Tuesday and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Thursday we are back to cloudy skies with rain chances as, yet another cold front impacts the Mid-South. Lows for Thursday will drop into the lower 40s once the front exits the region. There is a slight chance of a few lingering showers on Friday and highs on Friday will only top out in the mid 50s. The weekend looks dry and chilly but keep with WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.