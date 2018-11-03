Rain chances this weekend, strong storms next week

Saturday is looking like the best day this weekend to go outside, we are tracking rain for Sunday and then strong storms for the start of next week.
Expect partly cloudy skies during your Saturday with afternoon highs warming up into the upper 60s from the 40s and 30s we are waking up to this morning. Southeast winds will prevail between 5 to 10 mph during the day. We will see clouds build tonight, as skies turn mostly cloudy, we will see lows remain in the middle 50s with breezy southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances will build tonight into our Sunday.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Low: 54.
SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be the wet day this weekend. We are going to see a cold front swing across the region. This will bring us some showers and storms during the day tomorrow. Highs will warm into the lower 60s tomorrow thanks to the rain and clouds. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 15 mph. We will see the rain tapper off by Sunday afternoon into evening. Skies will start to thin, and lows will dip into the lower to middle 50s again overnight.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: A strong cold front is expected to arrive in the Mid-South on Monday and push through the region into the night and exit Tuesday morning. Forecast models are indicating we will see strong storms, bringing us strong winds, hail and even tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under an enhanced risk for severe storms. Severe weather safety plans should be in place for Monday in case a strong storm moves into your area. Highs on Monday will reach into the lower 70s while lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain will exit early Tuesday and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Thursday we are back to cloudy skies with rain chances as, yet another cold front impacts the Mid-South. Lows for Thursday will drop into the lower 40s once the front exits the region. Friday is looking mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
