Rain chances this weekend, strong storms next week

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A strong cold front is expected to arrive in the Mid-South on Monday and push through the region into the night and exit Tuesday morning. Forecast models are indicating we will see strong storms, bringing us strong winds, hail and even tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under an enhanced risk for severe storms. Severe weather safety plans should be in place for Monday in case a strong storm moves into your area. Highs on Monday will reach into the lower 70s while lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain will exit early Tuesday and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.