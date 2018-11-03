SCS hosts annual Exceptional Children’s Parent Summit & Transition Fair

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Schools held their annual Exceptional Children’s Parent Summit & Transition Fair at Colonial Middle School Saturday.
Focusing on abilities rather than disabilities, the event offered educational sessions for SCS families with children with special needs.
Vendors and community advocates provided information and support for students transitioning out of school and preparing for employment or secondary-education.
Organizers said the event is an opportunity offering parents additional services and resources.
Sharon Hancock, SCS exceptional child parent, said she finds the summit to be very helpful.
"As a parent I find myself needing this for transitional needs because my daughter is now 19. It's very important that all of our children get involved," said Hancock.
The event included free health screenings, door prizes, and entertainment.
For more information about the SCS exceptional children’s programs call 901-416-5600.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.