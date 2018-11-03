SCS students design new space for Riverfront

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis River Parks partnered with Shelby County Schools students Saturday, giving them the opportunity to design a space for the new Riverfront Development.
Students from Downtown Elementary, Maxine Smith Academy and East High School used what they learned inside the classroom to contribute an outdoor space that models a tree-house or human nest.
A prototype was built in the park between Jefferson and Court Avenue.
Using their STEM skills, the students created a nest or living structure through the application of engineering design.
Student Riley Comstock said it's about providing hands-on experiences.
"When we work in the classroom we're actually doing work that will benefit stuff. It's not just doing work to benefit ourselves it's benefiting people around us," said Comstock.
The nests are designed to fit 5-6 people at a time for work or play.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.