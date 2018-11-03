Shelby County emergency responders host armed intruder training class

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County emergency responders held an armed intruder training class Saturday morning.
This comes a week after a gunman walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 people.
Experts are saying it's no longer a matter of 'if' another mass shooting will happen, it's 'when.'
Memphian Sarah Yarborough attended the class, along with other concerned citizens.
"You really don't know what you're going to do in that situation," said Yarborough.
She said she wants to be prepared and know how to protect herself and her family.
Terry Donald with the Shelby County Office of Preparedness taught them how to increase their chances of surviving an active shooting.
He said it starts as soon as you walk into a building.
“Know your exits ahead of time. That’s why we say anywhere you go you look for your exits before you sit down,” said Donald.
Most mass shootings last four to six minutes, so you'll need to decide quickly whether to run, hide or fight.
"Run and get as far away as you can and if you find that you can't run and get away, we want you to hide," said Donald.
He said in some scenarios, you may have to fight.
"You grab anything and everything that you can get your hands on and you use it to fight with," said Donald.
Yarborough said she hopes she’ll never need to do any of that, but now feels better prepared.
