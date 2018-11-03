Tigers take care of Christian Brothers 95-68 in exhibition finale

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Jeremiah Martin led the way with 24 points, as the Memphis Tigers beat the Christian Brothers University Buccaneers 95-68, in an exhibition game at FedExForum on Friday night.
Joe Laravie led the Buccaneers with 26 points, but CBU was no match for a Tigers squad that shot 52.8 percent overall and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Tigers forward Kyvon Davenport added 16 points, forward Isaiah Maurice had 10 points and eight rebounds, guard Tyler Harris finished with 15 points and fellow freshman guard Alex Lomax dished out eight assists in the win.
Memphis finished the exhibition schedule 2-0, with the season opener against Tennessee Tech set for Tuesday Nov. 6 at FedExForum.
Christian Brothers opens the season on the road against Central State on Friday Nov. 9 in Wilberforce, Ohio.
