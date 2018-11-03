Tracking weekend rain & storms next week

NEXT WEEK: A potent cold front will enter the area late Monday bringing another round of rain and thunderstorm Monday evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe Monday evening and overnight. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s with overnight lows near 60. Rain will exit early Tuesday with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.