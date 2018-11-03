Tracking weekend rain & storms next week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A series of upper level disturbances moved through the Mid-South south today bringing scattered rain and light showers to much of the area. These disturbances move east this evening allowing drier air to move in for the start of the weekend. afternoon showers and .
TONIGHT: Clearing sky WIND: Light LOW: 42
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 67
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 54
THE WEEKEND: A mild day with plenty of sunshine is in store for the Mid-South Saturday then clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front Saturday night. Showers will develop late Saturday night into early Sunday morning bring rain for much of the area. Showers are expected to exit by midday with skies clearing and highs reaching the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: A potent cold front will enter the area late Monday bringing another round of rain and thunderstorm Monday evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe Monday evening and overnight. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s with overnight lows near 60. Rain will exit early Tuesday with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.