Trial continues for man accused of killing MPD officer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The trial continues for the man accused of killing an MPD officer in 2015 on Saturday.
Officer Sean Bolton was on a routine traffic stop when Tremaine Wilbourn allegedly opened fire on the officer.
Day 4 of testimony begins Saturday morning as the trial moves along.
Friday, jurors heard testimony filled with expert witnesses, from crime scene investigators describing items found at the fatal scene to examining pieces of evidence that connect WIlbourn to the shooting.
Officer Jermaine Simpson told the jury he was supposed to work with Officer Bolton the night of his death. Instead, he responded to the fatal scene.
“I got the stretcher out of the back,” Simpson said. “A paramedic pulled me to the side and said he was pretty much gone.”
Bolton was shot eight times.
