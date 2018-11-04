FIRST ALERT: Rain today, strong storms Monday into Tuesday

Rain will impact the Mid-South during the day Sunday as a cold front pushes east across the region. Strong storms move into the region late Monday into early Tuesday as our next cold front moves in.
Clouds will stick around for Sunday as a cold front impacts the region. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will impact the Mid-South during the morning, with lingering rain this afternoon. No severe weather is expected with this line today, just a brief heavy downpour is possible. Highs will climb into the lower 60s even with the cloudy skies. Winds will remain out of the south today around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we will stay mild, with lows near 50 degrees and cloudy skies along with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog will also be possible tonight as the air temperature reaches close to the dewpoint.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% of showers. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. High: 62.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 50.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: A potent cold front and associated low pressure system will swing across the Mid-South late Monday into Tuesday. This will give us the chance for strong to severe storms. Right now, most of the day Monday is looking dry, just cloudy with gusty south winds around 5 to 15 mph and afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s. As we push into the afternoon and evening, we will see a line of storms push into the region. All modes of severe weather are possible, including heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Now is the time to prepare for severe weather by having a severe weather plan in place. Storms will continue to impact the region late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Lows will remain in the 50s Monday night with gusty south winds.
ELECTION DAY TO MID-WEEK: A few leftover showers will be possible on Election Day, which is Tuesday. Otherwise we will see skies clear with temperatures in the middle 60s with northly winds. Lows Tuesday going into Wednesday will drop into the upper 40s. Wednesday will see a small chance for rain with highs in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: More rain is expected for Thursday into Friday. Highs will stay in the 50s with cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 40s. To start the weekend, we are looking at a frost potential with Saturday morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs Saturday hovering near 50 degrees.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
