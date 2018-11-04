FIRST ALERT: Rain today, strong storms Monday into Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: A potent cold front and associated low pressure system will swing across the Mid-South late Monday into Tuesday. This will give us the chance for strong to severe storms. Right now, most of the day Monday is looking dry, just cloudy with gusty south winds around 5 to 15 mph and afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s. As we push into the afternoon and evening, we will see a line of storms push into the region. All modes of severe weather are possible, including heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Now is the time to prepare for severe weather by having a severe weather plan in place. Storms will continue to impact the region late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Lows will remain in the 50s Monday night with gusty south winds.